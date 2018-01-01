Sports

Watford to host North Dakota Junior Gold State Hockey Tournament

Posted 2/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Rough Rider Center will be buzzing with hockey players this weekend as the 2018 State Junior Gold Hockey Tournament comes to town.

The three-day tournament, which will begin on March 1, features the Watford City Oilers as well as teams from Sidney, Crosby, Fargo, Langdon and two Grand Forks teams.

The Grand Forks Black Stallions enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 17-1 record, while the Richland Rangers (Sidney) are the No. 2 seed with a 13-5 record.

Watford City, the No. 3 seed, has a 12-6 record. The Oilers will take on the Langdon Blades (5-13) at 5 p.m. on March 1 in opening round action.

