Sports

Watford to host Legacy in final regular season baseball game

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City dropped games to Williston and Jamestown in varsity baseball action this past week as the Wolves saw their season record fall to 4-22 and 2-12 in WDA play.

Watford City fell to Williston 17-4 and 23-0 on May 7, and then dropped a pair of games, 16-0 and 11-3, to Jamestown on Friday, May 10.

This week the Wolves will close out their regular season play as they host Bismarck Legacy on Thursday, May 16.

