Watford to host Divisional Legion Baseball Tourney

Posted 7/25/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The road to the State American Legion Baseball Tournament for six teams begins this week in Watford City as the Walleye will be hosting the Divisional Tournament at the Rough Rider Center. Baseball action will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25 and concludes on Friday, unless a Saturday game is required to determine the champions.

The Walleye will be entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed and will have their first game at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday as they take on the winner of the Minot Metros vs. Scobey Blues game.

While Pat Spacher, Walleye head coach, says that this will be a very even tournament, he believes Watford City can be one of the two teams from the Northwest Division advancing to the State Class A Tournament in Williston on Aug. 1-5.

“As the host site, Williston will automatically get one spot in the tournament,” states Spacher. “That means the rest of us will be battling for that one spot.”

This past week, the Walleye wrapped up their regular season play as they split with Williston and Beulah, two of the top contenders in the upcoming district tournament.

