Watford spikers pick up big win over Minot

Posted 10/30/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team picked up a big win over Minot on Tuesday, Oct. 22, before dropping matches to Mandan and Jamestown over the past weekend.

This week the Wolves, who are 8-18 overall and 4-9 in WDA action, will be closing out their regular season schedule as they host Bismarck Legacy on Friday, Nov. 1, and then take on the Demons as Bismarck High comes to town on Saturday.

