Sports

Watford spikers edge Coyotes again

Posted 10/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With a big WDA win over Williston on Oct. 15, in a hard-fought match that took four games to decide, the Watford City Wolves varsity volleyball team improved its season record to 7-17 and 3-8 in WDA play.

This week Watford City will be on the road as they travel to Mandan on Friday, Oct. 25 and then head to Jamestown on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Wolves will then head to Bismarck on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to take on the Century Patriots.

