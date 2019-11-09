Sports

Watford spikers down Braves to open home volleyball season

Posted 9/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After going 1-6 at the Bismarck Crossover Tournament last weekend, the Watford City Wolves varsity girls volleyball team kicked off their 2019 home season with a big West Region win over Turtle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Wolves edged the Braves, 3-1, in four close games with Watford City taking the first game, 25-20, before Turtle Mountain took the second game, 25-23.

But Watford City would take the final two games of the match, 25-20 and 25-22, to improve their season record to 2-6.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer