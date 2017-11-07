Sports

Watford sends five to National High School Finals Rodeo

Posted 7/11/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Five Watford City High School students qualified for National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) and make their way to Gillette, Wyo., this week. They will compete against high school-aged kids from several different countries and from all over the United States.

The rodeo season starts in the fall where these five and the rest of the rodeo team competed in rodeos and then took a small break for the winter. The second half of the season started in April where they rodeoed hard until state finals in June.

At state finals this year, all of the Watford City students battled fiercely, but only Abby Hepper, Anna Jorgenson, Jake Leppell, Gracie Dahl and Nevada Berquist qualified to continue on to nationals.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer