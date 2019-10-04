Sports

Watford qualifies two for state track meet

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In spite of cool temperatures, Watford City qualified two athletes for the state track meet during the Watford City Early Bird Track Meet on Friday, April 5, at the Rough Rider Center.

“We had many great performances all over the track with many personal bests being set,” stated Greg Brown, Watford City’s girls head coach. “It was a great day, and if we keep working hard, good things will happen.”

Kayla Ogle turned in a state qualifying time of 11:40.37 as she won the 3,200 meter run in her first outdoor meet of the season, while Reese Johnson qualified for state in the boys high jump with a leap of 6’2”.

“It’s always fun to have a home meet,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “We got the opportunity to see how the guys perform in an outdoor meet while trying to qualify for state. We are young and have some work to do to get better, and our young kids need to learn how to work hard and push through adverse conditions.”

