Sports

Watford pulls out win over Dickinson

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In a dramatic contrast, the Watford City girls varsity basketball team played one of their poorest games in their inaugural season of Class A basketball against Williston last Tuesday and then turned around and played one of their best games on Thursday evening against Dickinson.

The Wolves, who could not seemingly do anything right, dropped a 75-38 contest to Williston. But on Thursday night, a completely different Watford City team avenged an early season loss to Dickinson by defeating the Midgets, 77-71.

This week, the Wolves will be put to the test again as they play host to Bismarck Legacy and Bismarck High on Friday and Saturday at the Rough Rider Center. Watford City will play Legacy at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, and then takes on Bismarck St. Mary’s at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer