Sports

Watford hosts Beulah Friday in final home football game

Posted 10/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity football team dropped two games this past week as the Wolves fell to Bismarck St. Mary’s 42-7, on Monday, Oct. 14, and then dropped a 42-7 contest to Turtle Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Wolves, who are 1-7 on the season, will close out their regular season action on Friday, Oct. 25, when Watford City hosts Beulah, the No. 1 seed in the Class AA West Region, at 7 p.m. at Fridley Field.

