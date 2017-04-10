Sports

Watford girls take 4th at Dickinson

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s girls cross country team finally had a full compliment of runners competing and it showed as the Wolves took fourth place at the Becki Wells Invitational in Dickinson last Friday.

“Wow, it was a great day in Dickinson. The girls showed up to run on Friday,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “We ran very well, and opened a few eyes on Friday with running a full team for the first time this season and competed very well against Class A and B teams that were at the meet.”

The Wolves had two girls place in the top 10 with Kayla Ogle coming in fourth with a time of 19:25, while her sister, Hayley Ogle, finished in 10th with a time of 20:47.

