taoCMS™ Demo Site: Sports


Weather Forecast
Home » Sports »

Sports

Watford girls pick up two WDA wins

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

Watford girls pick up two WDA wins

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team picked up two big WDA wins this past week as the Wolves rolled over Williston, 65-39, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and then battled back from a 34-30 halftime deficit on Thursday evening to knock off Dickinson, 58-54.
With the two wins, the Wolves improved their season record to 5-7 and 4-7 in the WDA.
This week the Wolves will be at home as they host the unbeaten Bismarck Legacy,  in a 6 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Rough Rider Center.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer


© Copyright McKenzie County Farmer. All rights reserved.powered by taoCMS™ Web Content Manager