Sports

Watford girls pick up two WDA wins

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team picked up two big WDA wins this past week as the Wolves rolled over Williston, 65-39, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and then battled back from a 34-30 halftime deficit on Thursday evening to knock off Dickinson, 58-54.

With the two wins, the Wolves improved their season record to 5-7 and 4-7 in the WDA.

This week the Wolves will be at home as they host the unbeaten Bismarck Legacy, in a 6 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Rough Rider Center.

