Sports

Watford girls knock off Braves in WDA action

Posted 2/19/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls varsity basketball team split in cage action this past week as the Wolves fell to Bismarck St. Mary’s, 56-38, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before bouncing back to down Turtle Mountain, 65-46, on Thursday.

With the win over Turtle Mountain, the Wolves improved their WDA season record to 5-11 as they prepare to wrap up their regular season action as they host Jamestown on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Williston on Tuesday.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer