Watford girls fall to Legacy, Saints

Posted 1/29/19 (Tue)

The Watford City girls varsity basketball team saw its season record fall to 3-12 as the Wolves fell to Bismarck Legacy and Bismarck St. Mary’s this past weekend. The Wolves lost to Legacy, 89-38, on Friday evening at the Rough Rider Center and then lost a close game to the Saints, 51-48, on Saturday afternoon.

This week the Wolves be traveling to Bismarck where they take on Bismarck Century on Friday and Bismarck High on Saturday.

