Sports

Watford girls drop two cage games on the road

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough road trip to Bismarck for Watford City’s varsity girls basketball team this past weekend as the Wolves fell to Bismarck Legacy, 77-38, on Friday evening and then lost to Bismarck St. Mary’s, 61-52, on Saturday.

With the two losses, the Wolves season record fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in WDA action.

This week Watford City will be at home as they host Bismarck Century at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, and Bismarck High at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

