Sports

Watford girls drop a trio of games

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls basketball team saw its season record take a hit for the worse as the Wolves lost three back-to-back games. The Wolves dropped a 56-43 contest to Des LacsBurlington on Dec. 28, and then lost a pair of two-point heartbreakers as they fell to Hazen, 43-41, and New Town, 63-61.

This week the Wolves will be hosting Trenton on Jan. 18, and look to avenge an earlier season loss to Bowman County when the Bulldogs come to town on Friday, Jan. 19.

