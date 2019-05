Sports

Watford drops final four games of regular season play

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Wolves varsity baseball team dropped its final four games to wrap up its regular season action with a 4-26 record.

The Wolves fell to Mandan 10-0 and 20-4 on May 14, before losing to Bismarck Legacy 3-1 and 2-0 on May 16.

This week the Wolves will be playing a play-in game to determine if they will make the WDA Regional Tournament.

