Posted 2/26/20 (Wed)
By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor
The Watford City girls varsity basketball team could be peaking at just the right time as the Wolves went 2-1 this past week as they split with Jamestown and then knocked off Minot.
With their wins over Minot and Jamestown, the Wolves, who are holding the No. 8 spot in the conference, will be hosting a play-in game against Williston at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 in the Watford City High School gym.
For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer