Sports

Watford clinches home court in WDA play-in

Posted 2/26/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City girls varsity basketball team could be peaking at just the right time as the Wolves went 2-1 this past week as they split with Jamestown and then knocked off Minot.

With their wins over Minot and Jamestown, the Wolves, who are holding the No. 8 spot in the conference, will be hosting a play-in game against Williston at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 in the Watford City High School gym.

