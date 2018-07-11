taoCMS™ Demo Site: Sports


Watford City’s volleyball season comes to an end

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

Watford City will not be advancing to the WDA regional volleyball tournament as the Wolves fell to Minot, 3-1, in a regional play-in game on Thursday, Nov. 1. Earlier in the week, the Wolves dropped a 3-0 match against Minot that could have guaranteed them a spot in the tournament.
In their first year of playing Class A volleyball, the Wolves ended their 2018 season with a 4-16 record in conference play and an overall record of 9-24.

