Watford City’s boys cage season comes to an end

Posted 2/27/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After picking up a win over Williston in their last Class A regular season game, the Turtle Mountain Braves cut the Wolves’ hopes of making it to the WDA Tournament as the Braves edged Watford City, 81-67, on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Watford City wrapped up its inaugural season of competing at the Class A level with a 5-17 record.

“I am proud of these guys and how they continued to battle all season long, never giving up in a game no matter what the score was,” stated Dave Gumke, Wolves’ head coach. “Our seniors did a very nice job of leading this team in the first season of Class A competition. Their leadership will be missed. They taught the young players how to take pride on defense, be disciplined, how to do the little things, and to never quit.”

