Watford City spikers pick up win over Ray

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team has struggled in the past to figure out how to defeat Ray. But last Monday night the Wolves got the job done as they defeated the Jays 3-1 in dual action.

In other action last week the Wolves competed in the Dickinson High Volleyball Tournament.

This week the Wolves will be competing in the Des Lacs Burlington Tournament on Friday and Saturday before hosting Trenton on Oct. 5.

Watford City 3, Ray 1

After falling to Ray, 25-17, in the first game on Sept. 18, it looked like history would repeat itself as Watford City struggled agai

