Sports

Watford City hockey player is a scoring machine

Posted 3/18/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While Jackson Dodds may have untied his skates on Saturday, March 7, for the last time as a member of the Watford City Oilers Junior Gold hockey team following a disappointing loss in the title game of the State Junior Gold Tournament in Sidney, Mont., he ended his career setting the program’s career points record.

Dodds, an 18-year-old Watford City High School senior, who played forward for the Oilers, shattered the former record of 323 career scoring points held by Scott Samuelson as he wrapped up his high school career with 346 scoring points.

“He’s a scoring machine,” states Dave Hansen, who coached Dodds for seven years, including two years in the Junior Gold program. “He’s a pure skater with a great feel for the game. He is the complete package for putting the puck in the net.”

