Sports

Watford City goes 0-3 in WDA volleyball action

Posted 10/31/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity girls volleyball team lost three matches in WDA action this past week as the Wolves fell to Dickinson, 3-2, before being swept by Bismarck Century and Bismarck Legacy.

