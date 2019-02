Sports

Watford boys drop games to Minot, Jamestown

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team took a couple on the chin this past week as the Wolves fell to Minot and Jamestown in WDA action.

This week the Wolves will be playing in a WDA Tournament play-in game. However, their opponent has not been determined as of Monday, Feb. 18.

