Sports

Watford avenges earlier loss to Turtle Mountain

Posted 2/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity boys basketball team picked up a big WDA win on Saturday afternoon as the Wolves knocked off the Turtle Mountain Braves, 89-63. With the win, the Wolves improved their season record to 4-14 and moved into a tie with Williston and Bismarck St. Mary’s in conference action.

This week the Wolves will be at home hosting Jamestown at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Rough Rider Center and then host Williston in their final home game action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

