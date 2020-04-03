Sports

Warriors take third at Region 8 girls basketball tourney

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After falling to the Trenton Tigers, 66-22, in the title game of the District 15 Girls Basketball Tournament, the Mandaree Warriors hopes of making it to the State Class B Tournament were cut short on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Warriors, who entered the Region 8 Tournament as the No. 2 seed from District 15, picked up a first round, 48-41, win over Tioga, the No. 3 seed from District 16. But Mandaree would come up just a little short in the semifinal game as they fell to Kenmare, the District 16 No. 1 seed, 44-41.

Mandaree closed out its season with a 55-52 win over District 15 rival Parshall in the battle for third place on Thursday, Feb. 28.

