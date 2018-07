Sports

Walleye sweep Williston in American Legion action

Posted 7/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After falling to Hettinger 6-1, on June 23, Watford City’s American Legion baseball team bounced back to sweep Williston in a pair of games on June 26.

This week the Walleye, who are 5-1 in league play and 17-5 overall, will be competing in the Williston Tournament on July 6-8, and then will be on the road as they travel to Surrey and Minot on July 9 and 10.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer