Sports

Walleye split with Dickinson to open Legion baseball

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City Walleye opened their summer American Legion baseball season picking up a 17-1 league counting win over Dickinson before dropping the second game 18-3.

“The win over Dickinson was the best game we have played in a long while,” stated Pat Spacher, head coach. “Everyone hit and our defense was sound. Liam Shannon pitched very well for a nice start to the summer season.”

In their first outing of the season, the Walleye collected 14 hits to take the win, while Watford City held Dickinson to just one run on one hit.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer