Walleye split with Beulah in district baseball

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After opening its American Legion baseball team season with a pair of wins, the Watford City Walleye dropped a pair of games to Williston on June 12, and then split with Beulah on Thursday, June 14.

This week the Walleye will host Surrey on Wednesday and then travel to Sidney on Thursday before hosting the Minot Metros on Tuesday, June 27. The Walleye record now stands at 2-1 in league play and 3-3 overall.

