Sports

Walleye see their baseball season come to an end

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After making it to the State American Legion Baseball Tournament last year, the Walleye couldn’t get the job done last week at the Northwest Divisional Tournament in Beulah.

Watford City went 0-2 in the tournament as they fell to Velva, 9-5, and then was eliminated from further play falling to Williston, 7-1.

“The season didn’t end the way we would have liked,” stated Pat Spacher, Watford City head coach. “We were unable to get the big hit when we had runners in scoring position. And we failed to make the defensive stops when we needed them. We just didn’t make enough plays to win either game during the tournament.”

But in spite of losing their opening two games at the regional tournament, Spacher was happy with the way his team played during the season.

