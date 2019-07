Sports

Walleye pick up two wins over Glendive

Posted 7/03/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After splitting with the Minot Metros on June 24, the Watford City Walleye picked up two wins over Glendive on Sunday, June 30.

Watford City’s next baseball action will be on July 11, when they host Minot before competing in the Williston Tournament on July 12-14. The Walleye will close out this week’s schedule on Monday, July 15, when they host the Bismarck Reps.

