Walleye head to divisional tournament

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games to Surrey last week before bouncing back to crush Beulah, 11-7, to wrap up its regular season schedule.

This week the Walleye will be competing in the Northwest Divisional Tournament, which begins on Thursday at Beulah’s Goldman Field. Watford City’s first action in the tournament will be at 2 p.m. on July 20 against Velva.

“We played decent ball this week,” stated Pat Spacher, Walleye head coach. “We lost a close one to Surrey in the counter and then won against Beulah.”

With the win over Beulah, the Walleye secured the No. 3 seed in league play heading into the divisional tournament.

“We have been getting better at the plate after a mid-season lull,” stated Spacher. “Our pitching continues to be a strength, but we need to get better on defense.”

According to Spacher, the teams in the divisional tournament are pretty even and he says that the team that hits the best and makes the fewest mistakes will end up going to State.

“Going into tournament play we are a pretty confident bunch,” stated Spacher. “We had leads in all four of our league losses and ended up losing three of them by one run. We are excited about our chances of making it to State.”

