Sports

Walleye goes 3-5 in Legion baseball action

Posted 7/18/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City dropped five games to start off last week’s American Legion baseball action before turning around and winning three games.

The Walleye dropped a pair of games to Surrey on July 9, two more to Minot on July 11, and fell to Glendive on July 14. But Watford City’s fortunes turned as the Walleye then defeated Glasgow on July 14 and closed out their week with wins over Sidney and Glendive on July 15.

The Walleye are 22-14 in season play and 5-3 in league action.

This week the Walleye will be traveling to Williston on July 18 and to Beulah on July 19 as they close out their regular season schedule.

