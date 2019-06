Sports

Walleye go 7-12 in baseball action

Posted 6/26/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After opening their American Legion baseball season with a split against Dickinson on June 7, the Walleye have had a busy two-week schedule as they went 7-12 playing in 19 games.

The Walleye will be back home for their next three games as they host Glendive on June 30, the Bismarck 14s on July 1 and Crosby on July 2.