Sports

Walleye eliminated at West Region

Posted 7/31/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City American Legion baseball team’s season came to an end on Thursday, July 25, as the Walleye fell to the Bismarck Capitals, 8-2, in loser-out action of the Class A West Region Tournament in Minot.

The Walleye opened the tournament with a big win over the Minot Metros, 14-2, on Tuesday, July 23. But Watford City’s run to make an appearance at the state tournament would start heading south as the Walleye dropped their next game to the Bismarck Reps, 11-1, on Wednesday.

“We played a lot of good baseball against a lot of good teams in both Missouri and in Minot,” stated Pat Spacher, Walleye head coach. “We just struggled to put all the phases of the game together.”

While the Walleye ended their season with a 21-29 record, Spacher says playing that many games will benefit the young players in the coming years.

“It has been a good year for Watford City baseball,” stated Spacher. “We have good numbers across the board have played in a Midwest regional tournament and hosted and played in a state tournament. The future is bright for our baseball program.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer