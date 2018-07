Sports

Walleye drop three games in Legion baseball action

Posted 7/10/18 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough week for the Watford City American Legion baseball team as the Walleye dropped three games, falling to Glasgow, Bismarck and Williston, before coming back to down Belfield.

This week the Walleye will be competing in the Glendive Tournament on July 12-15.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer