Sports

Walleye drop three games at Midwest Plains Tournament

Posted 7/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City’s American Legion baseball team made a three-game appearance at the Midwest Plains Babe Ruth 16-18s Regional Tournament, in Charleston, Mo., before heading to the Class A West Region Tournament, which started on Tuesday, July 23, in Minot.

According to Pat Spacher, Walleye head coach, it is going to be a dog fight at the regional tournament to see which teams advance to the state tournament in Fargo.

“Jamestown and the Bismarck Reps are the top two teams and will probably advance to state,” states Spacher. “And with the Bismarck Reps automatically advancing as the host team, that just leaves one spot that everyone else will be fighting for.”

In addition to Watford City, Spacher says the other West Region teams that will be looking to fill that fourth spot are Dickinson, Mandan and Minot.

