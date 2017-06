Sports

Walleye down Velva to open Legion season

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Watford City American Legion baseball team opened its season with a pair of wins over Velva on Friday as the Walleye picked up wins by scores of 13-8 and 10-1.

“We did an excellent job all day of having quality at bats and hitting the ball with authority,” stated Pat Spacher, head coach. “It was a great start to the season as we are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.”

