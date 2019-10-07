Sports

Walleye bats heat up at home

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

There is no place like playing at home for the Watford City American Legion baseball team as the Walleye picked up four key wins as they swept the Bismarck Capitals and Crosby last week.

With their regular season coming to a close, the Walleye will be hosting Minot on July 11, before competing in the Williston Tournament on July 12-14. Watford City will close out this week’s schedule on Monday, July 15, when they host the Bismarck Reps.

