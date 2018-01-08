Sports

Walleye baseball season comes to an end

Posted 8/01/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After picking up an 8-1 win over Scobey in opening round play of the Northwest Division American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, July 25 at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center, it very well looked like the Walleye would be making a trip to the State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament. But back-to-back losses to Surrey and Beulah ended that dream for the Walleye.

The Walleye fell to Surrey, 17-4, on Thursday and then dropped a close, 7-6, game to Beulah on Friday, to see their season come to an end with a 25-18 season record.

“It was not the finish we wanted,” stated Pat Spacher, Walleye head coach. “The team played a good game against Beulah, but we came out on the short end. It was a successful season.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer