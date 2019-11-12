Sports

USA Luge athlete has ties to McKenzie County

Posted 12/11/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While most 13-year-old girls are too busy hanging out with their friends and classmates or planning their next shopping trip to think about what they want to accomplish in life, that isn’t the case for Mikhala Rivers.

Rivers’ dream is to compete on the USA Olympic Luge team. And after being selected to join the USA Luge Development Team this past summer, she has begun an intense training program.

Currently, Rivers travels 50 days a year to the training facility in Lake Placid, N.Y., which means a lot of travel for this young Minnesota resident.

In a sport that requires years of training and many battles with the ice, Mikhala and the other 15 girls on the team need to learn perseverance and understand the dangers of the sport quickly.

