Sports

Track teams off to a good start

Posted 3/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

While the weather hasn’t been all that conducive for running track outdoors so far this spring, the Watford City track teams have been practicing indoors, and this past Thursday, the Wolves opened their indoor season at the Thrivent Indoor Meet at the Williston ARC.

And Dave Gumke, boys coach, and Greg Brown, girls coach, like what they see so far.

“We started off the season well,” stated Brown. “We have a lot of experience back from last year when we took 14th at the State Track Meet last year.”

