Track teams improve with better weather

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Warmer temperatures are resulting in better times for the Watford City Wolves track teams as both the boys and girls teams competed last week at Bismarck.

The boys competed on Thursday at the Bismarck High Meet and finished in eighth place in an all Class A event.

“Connor Dennis lowered his qualifying times in both hurdle races and Keegan Kaczmar ran well in the 400 and is getting closer to qualifying,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “We are finally going to get to go outside for practice and should start seeing better results.”

