Track teams find spring in S.D.

Posted 4/18/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With snow still covering most track fields in the state and cold temperatures still keeping Watford City’s track teams waiting to run their first outdoor meet in North Dakota, they at least found spring last week when they competed at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, S.D.

“We traveled down to Spearfish early last Tuesday morning for a 10 a.m. start to go to an outdoor meet that ended up reaching a temperature of 65 degrees,” stated Dave Gumke, boys head coach. “It was well worth the early departure and late arrival home to finally get to go to an outdoor meet with nice temperatures.”

And even though it was a South Dakota meet, the Watford City boys qualified in four events for the North Dakota State Track Meet with Connor Dennis qualifying in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, Braedon Gumke in the pole vault, and the 1,600 meter relay team of Carter Zenz, Braedon Gumke, Keegan Kaczmar, and Connor Dennis.

Not to be outdone by the boys, Kayla Ogle qualified for State in the 1,600 meter run and Mikka Haugeberg qualified in the pole vault.

