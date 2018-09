Sports

Tough week for Watford City volleyball team

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough week of volleyball for Watford City’s varsity volleyball team as the Wolves dropped three WDA matches to Dickinson, Bismarck Century and Bismarck High.

The Wolves, who are now 4-10 overall and 2-5 in WDA action, will host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Thursday before traveling to Minot on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

