Sports

The Dream Team

Posted 9/05/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Matthew Liebel and his fishing partner, Tory Hill, were recently presented with the North Dakota Team of the Year State Championship Award by Yamaha Motor Corp. of the AIM Pro Walleye Series at the Indian Hills Resort on Lake Sakakawea.

After winning many tournaments this year as well as in prior years, their success doesn’t come as any surprise to those who know the 2 men well.

“Matthew has loved fishing from the time he could walk,” states Cari Liebel, Matt’s mother. “By the time he was 3, he would go in the boat with his dad all day. He never wanted to come inside!”

Hill and Liebel, both formerly of Watford City, met as young boys in kindergarten. Matthew’s mother recalls being in the kitchen when they met as little boys and hearing them play.

“They’d pretend to be fishing,” states Cari. “I thought oh my gosh he’s just like Matthew. He’s made a friend for life!”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer