Sports

Strong first half propels Wolves to football win

Posted 9/27/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Watford City got the big plays when they needed them as the Wolves downed Central Cass, 18-13, last Friday night to improve their season record to 2-3.

Watford City’s defense played a big role in the win as Jarek Hogue picked off a Central Cass pass and returned for over 50 yards to put the Wolves on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter.

Central Cass would score quickly in the second quarter on a 50-yard pass and convert the extra point to go ahead 7-6.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer