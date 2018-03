Sports

Squirts take first place in Billings Ice Breaker Tournament

Posted 3/21/18 (Wed)

By Bob Strom

Squirt Coach

As the hockey season ended for the year, a group of Watford City players and families attended the Billings Ice Breaker Tournament in Billings, Mont., on March 9-11.

The team ended up taking first place, playing five total games and outscoring opponents 51-9 over the five games.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer