Sports

Spoilers top Wolves as both look for their first win

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

One thing was certain when the Watford City Wolves hosted the Grafton Spoilers last Friday in Class AA football action. And that was one team would get their first win of the season, while the other would see their record drop to 0-4.

Things definitely started out in Watford City’s favor as Carter Knutson intercepted a Grafton pass to put the Wolves on top 6-0 early in the first quarter.

But that touchdown would be the Wolves’ only score as Grafton would score a touchdown and kick a field goal in the second quarter to give the Spoilers an 11-6 lead.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer