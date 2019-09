Sports

Spikers to host St. Mary’s, Jamestown this week

Posted 9/18/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It was a tough week of WDA volleyball action for Watford City this past week as the Wolves fell to Minot on the road and then dropped two home matches to Bismarck Century and Mandan.

This week, the Wolves will be at home as they host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Thursday evening and then take on Jamestown on Friday.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer